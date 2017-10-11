Red Sox Fire Manager John Farrell

The Red Sox have fired manager John Farrell, the team announced Wednesday.

Farrell, who did not address the media after Boston’s playoff elimination at the hands of the Astros this week, was under contract through the end of the 2018 season.

Boston won the AL East for the second consecutive time this season, the first time in franchise history the club accomplished that feat, with its second straight 93-win campaign. This year marked the second straight ALDS exit for the Red Sox, though.

Farrell, a former Red Sox pitching coach, was hired as manager in 2013 after two seasons managing the Blue Jays. He led the team to a World Series victory in his first season at the helm.

Farrell’s tenure in Boston was tumultuous, though, with two last-place finishes sandwiched between division titles. The Red Sox’ fifth-place finishes in 2014 and 2015 marked the first time they finished last in consecutive years since their six straight years in the cellar from 1925 to 1930. The club picked up Farrell’s contract option after the 2014 season, which included a team option for 2018. The 2018 option was picked up before the start of this season.