Astros Manager A.J. Hinch on Hotel Bar Altercation Reports: 'Fabrications Really Suck'

A.J. Hinch said Thursday there was "no (reported) altercation" and that "fabrications really suck."

By Dan Gartland
October 26, 2017

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday there was "no altercation" and that "fabrications really suck" in response to TMZ's report that the manager was involved in an incident Tuesday night. 

TMZ reported earlier Thursday that police were called to the Astros’ Los Angeles-area hotel after Game 1 on Tuesday.

Hinch was asked about the incident in the first question at Thursday's press conference. He said "let's get this out of the way," before adding that it was a shame that he gets asked about "nonsense."

TMZ reported that Hinch was in the hotel bar when other guests began heckling him. The manager fired back and began “cursing and yelling in the middle of the bar,” TMZ reported. The police were allegedly called after the incident turned physical. 

Pasadena police confirmed to TMZ that officers responded to a call at the hotel to “keep the peace” after an incident involving Astros “team management.”

Hinch and the Astros lost Game 1, 3–1, stymied by a dominant Clayton Kershaw. Houston won in dramatic fashion in Game 2, though, winning 7–6 in 11 innings. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters