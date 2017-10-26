Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday there was "no altercation" and that "fabrications really suck" in response to TMZ's report that the manager was involved in an incident Tuesday night.

TMZ reported earlier Thursday that police were called to the Astros’ Los Angeles-area hotel after Game 1 on Tuesday.

Hinch was asked about the incident in the first question at Thursday's press conference. He said "let's get this out of the way," before adding that it was a shame that he gets asked about "nonsense."

TMZ reported that Hinch was in the hotel bar when other guests began heckling him. The manager fired back and began “cursing and yelling in the middle of the bar,” TMZ reported. The police were allegedly called after the incident turned physical.

Pasadena police confirmed to TMZ that officers responded to a call at the hotel to “keep the peace” after an incident involving Astros “team management.”

Hinch and the Astros lost Game 1, 3–1, stymied by a dominant Clayton Kershaw. Houston won in dramatic fashion in Game 2, though, winning 7–6 in 11 innings.