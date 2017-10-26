Houston Texans star J.J. Watt will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night in Houston, reports The Houston Chronicle.

Watt raised more than $37 million to assist Southeast Texas with Hurricane Harvey relief. He announced his plans for the funding Thursday with $30.15 million going to Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children the next 18 to 24 months. The remaining funds will be set aside for distribution for 2018 after assessment.

Watt has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury but he has continued his relief work.

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio will deliver the game ball.

The game starts Friday at 8:09 p.m. EST. The Astros and Dodgers are tied at 1–1.

The Houston Chronicle also reported that former President George W. Bush, joined by father and former President George H.W. Bush, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's game.