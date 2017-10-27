Astros’ World Series Menu Includes Savory Waffle Cones, Tacos and Loaded Fries

These are big games. Bring a big appetite. 

By Dan Gartland
October 27, 2017

The Astros are hosting a World Series game for the first time since 2005 and they’re celebrating with a few new menu items available at concession stands around Minute Maid Park. 

For Games 3, 4, and 5 this weekend, fans in Houston will be able to get two new kinds of tacos, a new savory waffle cone and much more. Let’s take a look at the menu. 

Fry Stak Showdown

Courtesy of Aramark

There are two varieties of these loaded fries available during the World Series, one channeling each city’s culinary reputation. The Houston one is topped with green chili chicken, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. The L.A. version has carnitas, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. Find both at the Budweiser Brew House.

Pulled pork tacos

Courtesy of Aramark

These tacos are topped with pineapple chunks and a mango-habanero glaze. They’re available at the FiveSeven Market. 

Brisket tacos

Courtesy of Aramark

Also available at the FiveSeven Market, the brisket tacos have pickled red onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and chipotle aioli. 

Savory waffle cone

Courtesy of Aramark

This waffle cone isn’t filled with ice cream. Instead it’s got mac 'n' cheese topped with brisket, cheese, green onions and sriracha aioli. It’s available on the club level. 

Springer Splash funnel cake

Courtesy of Aramark

Alright, this one is available all year long but it’s too good not to mention after George Springer’s game-winning home run in Game 2. 

The other specialty item available during the Series is what they’re calling the #EarnHistory Burger. That’s a double cheeseburger with bacon and a brisket sausage, topped with crispy jalapeno strips. 

