Watch: Alex Bregman Hits Walk-Off Single to Give Houston 13-12 Win In World Series Game 5

Did the game really have to end?

By Khadrice Rollins
October 30, 2017

In one of the longest World Series games in history, the Astros were able to come away with a 13-12 win in Game 5 Sunday to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

The contest was filled with game-changing home runs that seemed more dramatic than the last.

Yuli Gurriel, Cody Bellinger, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa and Yasiel Puig all delivered clutch long balls throughout the night. But the final hit of the game was an Alex Bregman single off Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning.

With two men on and two out, Bregman ended the night with a line drive to left field that had the fans at Minute Maid Park screaming louder than they had all night.

Houston leads the World Series 3-2 and can clinch the first championship in team history with a win Tuesday in Los Angeles in Game 6.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters