In one of the longest World Series games in history, the Astros were able to come away with a 13-12 win in Game 5 Sunday to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

The contest was filled with game-changing home runs that seemed more dramatic than the last.

Yuli Gurriel, Cody Bellinger, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa and Yasiel Puig all delivered clutch long balls throughout the night. But the final hit of the game was an Alex Bregman single off Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning.

With two men on and two out, Bregman ended the night with a line drive to left field that had the fans at Minute Maid Park screaming louder than they had all night.

WALKOFF! WHAT A GAME!



The @astros are 1 win away from a #WorldSeries title! https://t.co/ekdFP6jKK7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2017

Houston leads the World Series 3-2 and can clinch the first championship in team history with a win Tuesday in Los Angeles in Game 6.