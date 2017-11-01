Maybe this is how that guy has reportedly been able to win $16 million betting on this year's World Series: He's going against David Ortiz's picks.

While the gambler is 6-for-6 wagering on the Fall Classic, the former Red Sox slugger, who is now part of FOX's Major League Baseball studio show, has an embarrassing 0-6 record picking the Astros-Dodgers games.

As of this writing, Ortiz hasn't given out his pick for Game 7, but the fine fans in Houston and Los Angeles should be paying very close attention to see if Big Papi jinxes their team.