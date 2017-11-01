Sir Let it Ride is no more. Long live Sir Let it Ride.

The mysterious World Series gambler, who bet on the winning team in each of the first six games of the series and won $14 million in the process, will walk away with his winnings and will not bet on Game 7.

CONFIRMED by my most trusted source - Perfect World Series “Let It Ride” bettor NOT expected to bet Game 7 ... Walking away w/his winnings! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

The internet fell in love with this mysterious man, who is reportedly under 30 and Eastern European, because of his predictive abilities and willingness to risk it all each and every game. In Game 6, Sir Let it Ride won a $8 million bet on the Dodgers to bring his World Series winnings to roughly $14 million.

CONFIRMED RUMOR

Unknown Vegas bettor 5-0 in W Series - letting it all ride each game. Now up $8 MILLION! He bet it all on #Dodgers tonight!! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) October 31, 2017

What we know about $8 Million bettor

* Younger than 30

* Eastern European

* Spreading bets across town (tried to bet 2.8M at one Strip book) — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

Of course, he's making the smart financial decision. But there is definitely a part of me that wanted him to make another savagely confident decision and let it ride just one more time.

Here's to hoping Sir Let it Ride's identity—or identities, as it could be a group placing the bets—becomes public soon.