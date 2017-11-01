Watch: Dodgers Bring Out Pitching Legends Sandy Koufax and Don Newcombe for Game 7 First Pitch

The Dodgers had two of their best arms throw out the first pitch at Game 7. 

By Dan Gartland
November 01, 2017

Ceremonial first pitches at Dodger Stadium have been a star-studded affair this World Series and Game 7 was no exception. 

Before the ultimate game of the series, the Dodgers invited two of their most accomplished pitchers in franchise history—Sandy Koufax and Don Newcombe. 

Koufax and Newcombe delivered a pair of strikes to Rick Monday and Steve Garvey, Dodgers World Series champs from another generation. 

Dodgers fans might have been more excited to see Vin Scully at Game 2 but you have to love that 81-year-old Koufax and 91-year-old Newcombe are still looking spry.

