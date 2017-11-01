Ceremonial first pitches at Dodger Stadium have been a star-studded affair this World Series and Game 7 was no exception.

Before the ultimate game of the series, the Dodgers invited two of their most accomplished pitchers in franchise history—Sandy Koufax and Don Newcombe.

Koufax and Newcombe delivered a pair of strikes to Rick Monday and Steve Garvey, Dodgers World Series champs from another generation.

.@Dodgers legends Sandy Koufax & Don Newcombe throw out the 1st pitch before Game 7. #WorldSeries https://t.co/jMiN3P4twb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017

Dodgers fans might have been more excited to see Vin Scully at Game 2 but you have to love that 81-year-old Koufax and 91-year-old Newcombe are still looking spry.