As if it wasn’t already the best night of his life, Carlos Correa made another amazing memory after winning the World Series.

During his postgame interview with Ken Rosenthal, Correa abruptly dropped to one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him. She was so shocked Correa had to ask her if she was saying yes.

Win World Series ✔︎

Propose on national TV ✔︎

SHE SAID YES ✔︎#Legendary pic.twitter.com/6YIBYKvD6P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 2, 2017

While Rosenthal handled the shock like a pro, David Ortiz was totally dumbfounded.

Big Papi’s reaction 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/loBuYqRTeT — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) November 2, 2017

Anybody remember the last time something like this happened, when Boise State running back Ian Johnson proposed to his cheerleader girlfriend after the 2007 Fiesta Bowl? It never gets old.