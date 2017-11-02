Carlos Correa Proposed to his Girlfriend on Live TV After Winning the World Series

As if it wasn’t already the best night of his life, Carlos Correa is now engaged. 

By Dan Gartland
November 02, 2017

As if it wasn’t already the best night of his life, Carlos Correa made another amazing memory after winning the World Series. 

During his postgame interview with Ken Rosenthal, Correa abruptly dropped to one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him. She was so shocked Correa had to ask her if she was saying yes. 

While Rosenthal handled the shock like a pro, David Ortiz was totally dumbfounded. 

Anybody remember the last time something like this happened, when Boise State running back Ian Johnson proposed to his cheerleader girlfriend after the 2007 Fiesta Bowl? It never gets old. 

