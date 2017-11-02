The Houston Astros won their first World Series in franchise history Wednesday when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the series 5-1.

Corey Seager grounded out to Jose Altuve for the final out of the series to finish off the fourth-shutout inning by winning pitcher Charlie Morton. Outfielder George Springer was named World Series MVP after hitting five home runs and knocking in seven RBIs.

Houston will host the championship parade for the Astros Friday Nov. 3. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in Houston and will go down Lamar Street.

Attention Houston: the World Series Parade is on Friday at 2p.m. Be there! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/xU6KcW2abf — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) November 2, 2017

City workers will shut down the parade route to traffic starting an hour before.