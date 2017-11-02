The Astros World Series Parade Will Be Friday

The Houston Astros will be having their World Series parade very soon.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 02, 2017

The Houston Astros won their first World Series in franchise history Wednesday when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the series 5-1.

Corey Seager grounded out to Jose Altuve for the final out of the series to finish off the fourth-shutout inning by winning pitcher Charlie Morton. Outfielder George Springer was named World Series MVP after hitting five home runs and knocking in seven RBIs.

Houston will host the championship parade for the Astros Friday Nov. 3. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in Houston and will go down Lamar Street.

City workers will shut down the parade route to traffic starting an hour before.

