The Houston Astros won Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday 5-1 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros scored all five of their runs in the first two innings off Dodgers starer Yu Darvish.

This was the first World Series title in Astros history. In their only other appearance in 2005, they lost to the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros won games 2, 3, 5 and 7 of the series to capture the crown.

Corey Seager grounded out to Jose Altuve for the final out of the series.