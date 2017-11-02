After seven games of white-hot hitting, George Springer was named World Series MVP.

“This is for my teammates,” Springer said while accepting the award on the field.

Springer was the Astros’ offensive engine all series long, hitting five home runs to key Houston to victory. Four of those homers came in four consecutive games, making him the only player to hit a home run in four straight games of the same World Series.

His eight extra-base hits and 29 total bases are the most ever in a single World Series. The five homers are tied with Reggie Jackson (1977) and Chase Utley (2009) for the most in a World Series.

Springer hit well in the ALDS against the Red Sox but struggled against the Yankees in the ALCS. After going 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in Game 1 of the World Series, Springer exploded in Game 2 and never looked back.