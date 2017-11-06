Mike Trout Will Finish Outside the Top Two in MVP Voting for the First Time Ever

Mike Trout’s injury-plagued season broke an impressive streak. 

By Dan Gartland
November 06, 2017

We all knew it was coming but now it’s official: After a thumb injury cost him six weeks in the middle of the season, Mike Trout is not one of the three finalists for American League MVP. That means that, for the first time in his MLB career, Trout will not finish in the top two of MVP voting

The three finalists for the award are Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge and Jose Ramirez, who all played at least 152 games this season. Trout played just 114 games but was as productive as ever when healthy. He led the AL in on-base percentage and slugging and was the major-league leader in OPS. Even though he missed a month and a half of action, he still compiled the fifth-most WAR of any MLB hitter by Fangraphs’ measure and the eighth-most by Baseball Reference’s calculations. 

Trout, still just 26, has won two MVP awards (2014 and 2016) and finished second in the voting in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

The winners of this year’s MVP awards—in the AL and NL—will be announced on Nov. 16. None of the AL finalists have won the award before. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters