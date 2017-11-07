Remembering Roy Halladay: That Time He Went to the Zoo With a Fan Blogger

“The goal of this blog, in the most simple terms, is to convince Roy Halladay to go to the zoo with me.”

By Dan Gartland
November 07, 2017

In the winter of 2010, a still-anonymous Phillies fan started a blog with a simple mission. 

“The goal of this blog, in the most simple terms, is to convince Roy Halladay to go to the zoo with me,” the inaugural post read. And so the blog was named “I Want to Go to the Zoo With Roy Halladay.”

ZWR, as it became known, gained a steady following and its author eventually parlayed the success into a weekly guest column in the Philadelphia Inquirer. But after nearly four years, it had yet to accomplish its original goal. 

That is, until one momentous day in August 2014

I highly recommend reading ZWR’s recap of the day at the zoo, because it offers a wonderful look at his life beyond the field.

Roy was amazing with my family, which I appreciated more than anything. He was beyond sweet with my kids, held our baby a bunch (even when he cried), and asked to pose for some pics with both of my kids to send back home to [his wife] Brandy. He truly is a good person.

Halladay died on Tuesday in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico at the age of 40. He did plenty of good deeds—like buying a K9 dog for the sheriff’s department that eventually confirmed his death—so it would be irresponsible to say that one day at the zoo tells you all you need to know about him. But it comes pretty damn close. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters