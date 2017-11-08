Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis and is recovering in an Atlanta hospital, the team announced Wednesday.

Kansas City says Yost fell while working on a tree stand on his property near Atlanta.

Yost, 63, has been with the Royals for eight seasons. In 2014 he led the team to its first playoff appearance and AL Pennant since 1985 and in 2015 he guided the team to its second World Series title.

Prior to to managing the Royals, Yost spent six seasons at the helm of the Brewers. He played in Milwaukee for four of his six MLB seasons as a catcher.

The Royals said they expect Yost to make a full recovery from the injury.