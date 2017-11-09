2017 Silver Slugger Awards: Year Of The Home Run Doesn't Disappoint

The 2017 Silver Slugger Awards have been announced.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 09, 2017

2017 was was the year of the home run and the Silver Slugger Awards honoring this achievement were announced Thursday.

The award is given to the top hitter at each position in the American and National leagues based on votes by Major League coaches and managers.

2017 had the most home runs in a single season, with the 2000 record being broken on Sept. 19. There were eventually 6,105 home runs this season.

The award looks at all aspects of hitting, but naturally, this year was a little more special for the long ball.

Marlins Giancarlo Stanton had 59 homers, winning the award for the second time. The Yankees Baby Bomber duo of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez were two of eight first-time winners, with Judge being the only rookie honored.

The Astros Jose Altuve and the Giants Buster Posey each won their fourth award.

Here is the full list:

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher: Buster Posey (Giants)
First base: Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks) 
Second base: Daniel Murphy (Nationals) 
Third base: Nolan Arenado (Rockies) 
Shortstop: Corey Seager (Dodgers) 
Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins)
Outfield: Marcell Ozuna (Marlins) 
Outfield: Charlie Blackmon (Rockies) 
Pitcher: Adam Wainwright (Cardinals) 

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher: Gary Sanchez (Yankees)
First base: Eric Hosmer (Royals)
Second base: Jose Altuve (Astros)
Third base: Jose Ramirez (Indians)
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor (Indians)
Outfield: Aaron Judge (Yankees)
Outfield: Justin Upton (Angels)
Outfield: George Springer (Astros)
Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz (Mariners)

