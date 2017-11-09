The Yankees have yet to hire a replacement manager for Joe Girardi, and two former Yankees players—David Cone and John Flaherty—both told the New York Post that they're interested.

Cone, who spent six seasons in New York and threw a perfect game with the Yankees in 1999, said he's spoken with general manager Brian Cashman about the vacancy multiple times and that Cashman has not yet said no to an interview.

“I wouldn’t turn down an interview,” Cone told the Post's Dan Martin. “It’s a difficult job. It’s a prestigious job and I know there’s a process in place to find the right guy.”

Cone later said that he feels the new Yankees manager should be someone who can balance old-school managerial skills, like managing a locker room and getting the most out of players, with advanced analytics that have became prevalent in the game.

"I think you need a candidate nowadays that can blend old school and new school,” Cone said. “[Someone] that doesn’t lose the human side of it and understands relationships and communication with players, but also understands analytics, understands it’s also a team effort nowadays.”

Flaherty spent two seasons (2005-06) with the Yankees as a backup catcher and has been working as a commentator for the team's YES Network in recent years.

“The thought of getting back on the field has been there since I retired in ‘06,” Flaherty told Martin, though he did express that he doesn't believe he'll be considered as a viable candidate. “I just wanted [Cashman] to know I’m at a time in my life where I would be interested in it.”

The Yankees fired Girardi on Oct. 26 after the team was defeated in Game 7 of the ALCS by the eventual World Series champion Astros. Girardi led the Yankees to the playoffs in four of his 10 years at the helm and won the World Series with New York in 2009.

Though it comes with unparalleled pressure and media scrutiny, the Yankees job is an attractive one because of the team's young core. MVP candidate Aaron Judge is just 25 and star catcher Gary Sanchez is 24, among other key contributors in or entering their prime.