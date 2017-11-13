Last week, we got news that Royals manager Ned Yost had suffered a broken pelvis after falling out of a tree on his property near Atlanta. At the time, it seemed like more of a goofy mishap than anything else, but apparently, the injury was far more serious than first reported, as MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan—who spoke to Yost afterward—notes:

Ned Yost is back at home after his horrific fall that shattered his pelvis. He told me, “There’s no doubt I would have bled out if I didn’t have my cellphone with me. There was nobody that was coming. Nobody would have found me. I would have been dead by nightfall.” — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) November 13, 2017

Ned Yost also told me, "The trauma surgeon said, ‘Man, Ned, I was really scared about you. We’ve seen these things before – this is a 25-30 percent mortality rate. You were crashing on the table. We couldn’t get the bleeding stopped. I thought we were going to lose you.'" — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) November 13, 2017

Some very scary stuff, to say the least. In an offseason where the baseball world has already suffered a huge tragedy in the death of Roy Halladay, let's all be grateful that Yost is still with us.