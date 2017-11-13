Royals Manager Ned Yost Says He Almost Died After Falling Out of a Tree

'There’s no doubt I would have bled out if I didn’t have my cellphone with me.... I would have been dead by nightfall.'

By Jon Tayler
November 13, 2017

Last week, we got news that Royals manager Ned Yost had suffered a broken pelvis after falling out of a tree on his property near Atlanta. At the time, it seemed like more of a goofy mishap than anything else, but apparently, the injury was far more serious than first reported, as MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan—who spoke to Yost afterward—notes:

Some very scary stuff, to say the least. In an offseason where the baseball world has already suffered a huge tragedy in the death of Roy Halladay, let's all be grateful that Yost is still with us.

