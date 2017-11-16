Report: MLB Players Union Holding Up Agreement That Would Bring Over Shohei Ohtani

The MLB players union is reportedly holding up an agreement that would bring Shohei Ohtani to the US.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 16, 2017

The MLB players union is holding up a "tentative agreement" between MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball on a $20 million posting system for Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

According to Heyman, MLB was trying to get approval for a one-year extension on the current agreement, but the players union did not accept it. Instead, the players union challenged the agreement that would allow the Nippon Ham Fighters to get $20 million while Ohtani can only receiver between $300,000 and $3.53 million in signing bonus in addition to his salary.

According to Heyman, those involved still believe an agreement can be reached, but the they are currently at a "standstill." He adds that some sources think this is just an attempt to help Ohtani get more money, or force him to wait two years to come over when he would not be restricted to how much he could make.

• Shohei Ohtani's Arrival in America Won't Come With a Fair Contract

Ohtani, 23, is one of baseball's most intriguing young talents. During his five professional seasons, he is hitting .286/.358/.500 and is 42-15 as a pitcher with a 2.52 ERA.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters