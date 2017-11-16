The MLB players union is holding up a "tentative agreement" between MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball on a $20 million posting system for Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

According to Heyman, MLB was trying to get approval for a one-year extension on the current agreement, but the players union did not accept it. Instead, the players union challenged the agreement that would allow the Nippon Ham Fighters to get $20 million while Ohtani can only receiver between $300,000 and $3.53 million in signing bonus in addition to his salary.

According to Heyman, those involved still believe an agreement can be reached, but the they are currently at a "standstill." He adds that some sources think this is just an attempt to help Ohtani get more money, or force him to wait two years to come over when he would not be restricted to how much he could make.

Ohtani, 23, is one of baseball's most intriguing young talents. During his five professional seasons, he is hitting .286/.358/.500 and is 42-15 as a pitcher with a 2.52 ERA.