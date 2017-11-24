Former Phillies Pitcher Miguel Alfred Gonzalez Dies

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez died, the team announced Friday.

According to multiple reports, Gonzalez, 31, died Thursday in a car accident in his native Cuba.

In 2013 the Phillies signed the highly-coveted right-handed pitching Gonzalez to a three-year deal after he defected from Cuba. Due to various arm injuries, he only made six appearances in MLB, earning a 6.75 ERA over five and a third innings in 2014. He was released from the team in April of 2016 after spending the bulk of his career in the minor leagues.

Gonzalez is one of many former Phillies who have passed away this year. Most recently, former pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane accident off Florida's Gulf Coast on Nov. 7. Fellow former Phillies pitchers Bob Bowman, Mark Brownson, Jim Bunning, Bill Champion, Gene Conley, Todd Frohwirth, Dallas Green and Bob Kuzava have also died in 2017.