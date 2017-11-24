Former Phillies Pitcher Miguel Alfred Gonzalez Dies

Scott Iskowitz/ Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez died in a car accident Thursday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 24, 2017

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez died, the team announced Friday.

According to multiple reports, Gonzalez, 31, died Thursday in a car accident in his native Cuba.

In 2013 the Phillies signed the highly-coveted right-handed pitching Gonzalez to a three-year deal after he defected from Cuba. Due to various arm injuries, he only made six appearances in MLB, earning a 6.75 ERA over five and a third innings in 2014. He was released from the team in April of 2016 after spending the bulk of his career in the minor leagues.

Gonzalez is one of many former Phillies who have passed away this year. Most recently, former pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane accident off Florida's Gulf Coast on Nov. 7. Fellow former Phillies pitchers Bob Bowman, Mark Brownson, Jim Bunning, Bill Champion, Gene Conley, Todd Frohwirth, Dallas Green and Bob Kuzava have also died in 2017.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters