The most frenzied pursuit of a free agent in MLB history is set to begin in just a matter of days. Shohei Ohtani, the 23-year-old two-way superstar known (without much hyperbole) as Japan’s Babe Ruth, is coming to North America this winter—and all 30 MLB teams have a reasonable chance to sign him.

Ohtani’s arrival was complicated by the expiration of MLB’s posting agreement with Japanese clubs. The MLB players union agreed to a new system last week, though, and owners are set to vote to make it official on Friday. Once that happens, Ohtani’s current team, the Nippon-Ham Fighters, can post him. He will be included under the previous posting agreement, which requires the posting team to be paid a fee of at most $20 million.

The posting fee is by far the greatest expense Ohtani’s future MLB team will be responsible for. Because he is under the age of 25, Ohtani will be subject to MLB’s international free agent rules. He will have to sign a minor-league contract with a signing bonus limited by the amount of international bonus pool money each team has to offer.

In advance of the posting, Ohtani’s representatives are asking MLB teams to make their pitches to him by filling out a questionnaire.

Teams will have 21 days to reach a deal with Ohtani once he’s been posted, meaning the sweepstakes should be wrapped up by Christmas.