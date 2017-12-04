The race for Shohei Ohtani has begun in earnest. On Sunday night, Ohtani and his representatives informed seven fortunate clubs that they are the finalists for his much sought-after services. Those seven teams will soon meet with Ohtani in person to make their pitches.

The finalists are—in no particular order—the Giants, Mariners, Rangers, Cubs, Angels, Dodgers and Padres. It would be foolish to attempt to suss out Ohtani’s motivations for picking that group, though it’s clear money is no object—the Dodgers, for example, can only offer him a $300,000 signing bonus—and he appears to favor the West Coast. Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s speculation that Ohtani would prefer a small market is undermined by the fact that Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas made the cut.

We really have no idea where Ohtani will sign, so follow all the latest news below.

Dec. 4

• The Giants were the first team to meet with Ohtani in Los Angeles, sending VP of baseball ops Brian Sabean and manager Bruce Bochy, among others. Buster Posey joined the group by phone. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Padres, Giants and Rangers “have people in the [organization] that Ohtani does not want to disrespect,” one unnamed executive says. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

• This is a good detailed look at the Rangers’ case for signing Ohtani, from facilities to American Airlines’ offerings to Tokyo. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• Ohtani has already been to the Padres’ and Mariners’ spring training complex in Arizona, working out there before each of the two last seasons. (San Diego Union-Tribune)