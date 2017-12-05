Reports: Cardinals Sign Pitcher Miles Mikolas From Japan

The Cardinals have added to their rotation by signing Miles Mikolas out of Japan. 

By Dan Gartland
December 05, 2017

The Cardinals may have missed out on Shohei Ohtani, but they have landed another talented pitcher from Japan. 

According to multiple reports, St. Louis has signed Miles Mikolas, who spent the last three seasons with the Yomiuri Giants. The deal is for two years at $15.5 million, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Mikolas, 29, had an underwhelming major-league career with the Padres and Giants. Though he cracked the big leagues at age 23, he had a 5.32 ERA and 1.430 WHIP in37 appearances between 2012 and 2014. He signed with Yomiuri in 2015 and found immediate success, posting a 1.92 ERA in 21 starts during his first season in Japan. He put up a 2.18 ERA, 0.994 WHIP and 5.48 strikeout-to-walk rate in three seasons with the club. 

He is best known stateside for dousing a gecko in Mountain Dew and eating it, which led to the nickname “The Lizard King.”

The Rangers were among other suitors for Mikolas, who wanted to incorporate him in a six-man rotation with Shohei Ohtani, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The Cubs, Brewers and A’s were also said to be interested. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters