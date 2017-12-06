Dexter Fowler, Hunter Pence Try Their Hand at Recruiting Giancarlo Stanton

Fowler had to remind Pence that Stanton to the Giants wouldn't do great things for Pence's playing time. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 06, 2017

Two teams have emerged as potential partners for the Marlins in what would be a mega-trade for reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton: the Giants and Cardinals. 

Just as we've seen NBA players do for years now, players from both the Giants and Cardinals have taken to social media to try and recruit the 28-year-old slugger, who must waive a no-trade clause if he is to be dealt.

Here's Giants right fielder Hunter Pence trying to get Stanton excited about the potential they'd have if they combined their Halloween costumes (Pence was Napoleon Dynamite, while Stanton was Popeye).

Cardinals centerfielder Dexter Fowler put two and two together and realized that Stanton plays Pence's position of right field. And without a DH in the National League, Stanton's potential arrival in San Francisco would displace Pence from his starting spot. 

That's a little cold on Fowler's end, but I think he still gets the edge here with the #ComeFlexWithDex hashtag.  

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters