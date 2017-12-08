Rays Sue Former Concession Provider Centerplate After Sports Illustrated Investigation

The Rays were dead last in SI’s ballpark food safety rankings. 

By Dan Gartland
December 08, 2017

The Rays are suing Centerplate, their former concession provider, for breach of contract, according to WTSP

The federal lawsuit alleges Centerplate “surreptitiously cut corners, underreported gross receipts, concealed performance issues, underpaid the Rays, and underperformed under the Concession Agreement to the detriment of the Rays and their fans.”

The suit comes four months after Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field finished dead last in Sports Illustrated’s stadium food safety rankings. In 2017, the Trop was cited for a total of 241 food safety violations, including 105 critical violations, by far the worst of the 28 ballparks analyzed. Violations included black mold in an ice bin and live insects present in food areas. 

Two weeks after the SI article was published, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Centerplate’s contract would not be renewed when it expires on Dec. 31

The suit also alleges that one of the stadium vendors was a registered sex offender and that a person was hit in the head by a falling sign. A 2014 incident in which the CEO of Centerplate resigned after being caught on camera kicking a dog also generated negative publicity, the suit says. 

Centerplate had been the Rays’ concession provider since the team entered the league in 1998.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters