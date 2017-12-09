A scheduled autograph signing with Starlin Castro has been postponed in wake of the reported trade between the Yankees and National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees and Marlins have reportedly agreed to terms on a trade that would send Stanton to New York, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Part of the supposed deal is sending Castro to Miami as first reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Castro was supposed to appear Steiner Sports Store in Garden City, New York. Didi Gregorius is still scheduled to appear at noon.

Starlin Castro’s public signing appearance at @SteinerStoreNY today has been postponed.



Ticket holders with questions may call (516) 739-0580 or visit the store. @DidiG18’s appearance is on as-scheduled, from 12-2pm. — Steiner Sports (@steinersports) December 9, 2017

Castro has played eight seasons in the majors, playing with the Cubs from 2010-2015. He joined the Yankees in 2016. Castro hit .300 this season with 16 homers and 63 RBIs.

Stanton has a full no-trade clause in the 13-year, $325 million contract he signed back in 2014. The 28-year-old hit .281 last year with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in a career-best 159 games. He is owed $295 million over the next 10 years with an opt-out clause in 2021.

