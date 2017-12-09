Starlin Castro's Autograph Signing Postponed in Wake of Reported Trade

Starlin Castro's scheduled autograph signing has been postponed in wake of the reported trade between the Yankees and National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 09, 2017

A scheduled autograph signing with Starlin Castro has been postponed in wake of the reported trade between the Yankees and National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees and Marlins have reportedly agreed to terms on a trade that would send Stanton to New York, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Part of the supposed deal is sending Castro to Miami as first reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Castro was supposed to appear Steiner Sports Store in Garden City, New York. Didi Gregorius is still scheduled to appear at noon. 

Castro has played eight seasons in the majors, playing with the Cubs from 2010-2015. He joined the Yankees in 2016. Castro hit .300 this season with 16 homers and 63 RBIs.

Stanton has a full no-trade clause in the 13-year, $325 million contract he signed back in 2014. The 28-year-old hit .281 last year with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in a career-best 159 games. He is owed $295 million over the next 10 years with an opt-out clause in 2021.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters