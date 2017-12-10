Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested Friday and charged with domestic assault, according to a statement from the Wright family released through his lawyer to NBC Sports Boston.

According to the statement, Wright and his wife Shannon had an argument in their Tennessee home Friday, and this led to police coming and arresting Wright. In the statement, it says Wright "did not raise his hand" and the incident was "purely emotional."

"On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault," the statement from the Wright family released through lawyer Alex Little to NBC Sports Boston said. "Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so."

The Red Sox also issued a statement to NBC Sports Boston saying, "We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won't have any further comment at this time."

Wright was released from jail, according to NBC Sports Boston.

The righthander appeared in only five games for the Red Sox in 2017 after going 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA and making the All-Star team in 2016.