MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Trade Freddy Galvis, Angels Sign Three-Year Deal With Zack Cozart

All the latest news and rumors.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 15, 2017

The Winter Meetings have ended and this MLB offseason has picked up steam. Be sure to check in here regularly for the latest rumors, news and moves around the league.

Here is the latest news:

• The Marlins have signed outfielder Rafael Ortega to a minors deal. (FanRag Sports)

• The Astros have signed righthanded pitcher Hector Rondon to a two-year deal. (Official)

• The Angels have agreed to a three-year deal with shortstop Zack Cozart. (Official)

• The Phillies traded Freddy Galvis to the San Diego Padres for Enyel De Los Santos. (Official)

• The Phillies have agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with first baseman Carlos Santana. (FanRag Sports)

• The Phillies signed righthanded relievers Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek to two-year contracts. (Official)

• The Indians agreed to a minor-league deal with Melvin Upton Jr. (Ken Rosenthal)

Check out news from earlier days here

 

 

