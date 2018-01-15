A-Rod and J-Lo Got Put on the Kiss Cam

And they played it cool. 

By Dan Gartland
January 15, 2018

We all know Alex Rodriguez likes to take his famous girlfriends to sporting events (see Cameron Diaz feeding him popcorn at the Super Bowl) and that he likes kissing (see this photo of him kissing himself in the mirror), so he must have had a good time on Monday night at the Duke-Miami game in Coral Gables. 

They may look like they played it super cool, but I’m totally calling shenanigans on this one. I’m at least 95% certain this was a set-up. I mean, Darren Rovell, who was at the farcical “A-Rod Corp meeting of employees” on Monday morning, just happened to be filming the jumbotron during the kiss cam portion? Sure. 

