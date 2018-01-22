Giants Sign Outfielder Austin Jackson

The Giants filled out their 2018 outfield by adding the eight-year veteran.

By Connor Grossman
January 22, 2018

The Giants have filled their biggest remaining void by signing Austin Jackson to play centerfield. The eight-year veteran reportedly inked a two-year, $6 million deal, as first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, with incentives potentially adding another $2.5 million to the deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In 85 games with the Indians last season, Jackson slashed .318/.387/.869 while totaling seven home runs and 35 RBIs. He missed substantial time last season with a strained quadriceps​ and toe injury.

The Giants made waves earlier this offseason by acquiring both Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen, shipping last year's centerfielder, Denard Span, to Tampa Bay in the process. Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed McCutchen would play rightfield, shifting veteran Hunter Pence over to left for the first time in his career. With the Jackson signing, San Francisco's outfield revamp is complete.

MLB
The Free Agent Market Is Slow Partially Because It's Extremely Flawed

The Giants fielded an atrocious defensive outfield last year between Span, Pence, and a rotating cast to play leftfield and fill in for the two veterans. Even if the aging Jackson and McCutchen aren't massive upgrades, they're a notch above San Francisco's 2017 standard.

Barring an outstanding spring training from outfield prospect Steven Duggar, Jackson should shoulder most of the work in centerfield this season. It's certainly possible Duggar makes the team out of spring, but Jackson fortifies the Giants' options if they don't feel inclined to rush the 24-year-old out of the minors.

Most importantly for San Francisco, Jackson's reported deal should keep the team under the Competitive Balance Tax, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area notes. That would reset the Giants' payroll penalties and potentially allow the team to more flexibly spend on next offseason's rich free agent class.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters