Report: Mets Bringing Back Jose Reyes on One-Year Deal

The Mets still need an everyday second baseman. 

By Dan Gartland
January 25, 2018

The Mets have agreed to a one-year deal to bring back veteran infielder Jose Reyes, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The deal is worth about $3 million, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post

Reyes, who turns 35 in June, accepted the deal knowing he will fill a utility role, Rosenthal adds.

The Mets still need to find an everyday second baseman after the man who filled that position last year, Neil Walker, became a free agent. The Mets have been connected to Jason Kipnis and Josh Harrison as trade targets if they don’t want to sign a second baseman on the free-agent market. 

Reyes spent his first nine seasons with the Mets and returned to New York in 2016 after he was released by the Rockies following a domestic violence arrest.

He batted .246 with a .728 OPS in 145 games last season, playing at short, third and second. The Mets also toyed with the idea of playing him in the outfield with some frequency, though he only played a handful of innings in center and left. 

