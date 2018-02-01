Pitcher Mark Appel, 2013 No. 1 Pick, Taking ‘Indefinite Break’ From Baseball

2013 No. 1 pick Mark Appel is walking away from baseball, and doesn’t guarantee he’ll be back. 

By Dan Gartland
February 01, 2018

Phillies minor-league pitcher Mark Appel, the first pick in the 2013 draft, is walking away from the game at the age of 26, he told Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee

Appel is taking an “indefinite break” from baseball and doesn’t guarantee he’ll be back.  

The Astros took Appel, a Houston native, ahead of Kris Bryant in the 2013 draft and expected him to be future star after three dominant college seasons. In 2014 when Sports Illustrated predicted the Astros would win the 2017 World Series, Appel was supposed to be a key 

After a decent abbreviated pro debut in 2013, Appel’s 2014 season was a disaster. He posted a 6.91 ERA in 19 appearances across two levels, including a 9.74 ERA and 1.917 WHIP in 12 starts for High-A Lancaster. The Bleacher Report story includes an anecdote about Appel venting his frustrations after one particularly nightmarish start by throwing 80 balls through a wooden wall next to his locker. (Informed he’d have to pay to fix the damage, Appel bought some supplies and repaired the locker himself.)

Houston traded Appel to the Phillies before the 2016 season, along with Vince Velasquez, Brett Oberholtzer and two minor-league pitchers, in exchange for Ken Giles and a middle infield prospect. 

Philadelphia assigned Appel to Triple A, where he continued to run high ERAs (4.46 in 2016 and 5.60 in 2017) while walking more batters than he did at the lower levels. He was designated for assignment in November and cleared waivers, allowing him to stay with the Phillies organization. 

Only two players picked first in the MLB draft have never played in the major leagues: 1993 Yankees pick Brien Taylor and 1966 Mets choice Steven Chilcott.

Appel, a Stanford graduate, now plans to find an internship and apply to business school.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters