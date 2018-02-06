Oscar-winning director Ezra Edelman is set to direct a movie based on the life of Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente, according to Variety.

Edelman directed the ESPN documentary O.J.: Made in America, which won the Oscar for best documentary feature in 2017. Poet and sportswriter Rowan Ricardo Phillips will write the script.

The film is being made by the same production company behind the 2013 Jackie Robinson film 42, Legendary Entertainment. The studio purchased the rights to a book about Clemente by David Maraniss.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Clemente was a dedicated humanitarian. He was killed in a plane crash in 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of his native Puerto Rico and Clemente’s body was never recovered. Clemente’s winter league teammate Tom Walker, the father of current MLB infielder Neil Walker, was supposed to be on the plane but Clemente urged him to stay in San Juan.

Clemente played 18 seasons for the Pirates, winning four NL batting titles and one MVP award. He also 12 Gold Gloves as a cannon-armed rightfielder and was a 15-time All-Star.