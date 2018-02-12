The Blue Jays will honor the late Roy Halladay by retiring the pitcher's jersey on Opening Day and wearing a No. 32 patch on their jerseys for the entirety of the 2018 season.

In what is sure to be a very emotional ceremony, the jersey retirement will happen when Toronto opens the season against the Yankees on March 29 at the Rogers Centre.

Join us Opening Day, as we pay tribute to the late Roy Halladay and retire his uniform number.



In Doc's honour, we will wear a commemorative No. 32 patch on our jerseys for the 2018 season. #DocForever pic.twitter.com/yHD3HpY3dB — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 12, 2018

Halladay died on Nov. 7 after his plane crashed in the ocean off Florida's Gold Coast. He was 40.

After coming up with the Blue Jays in 1998, Halladay played 12 full seasons for Toronto, making the All-Star team six times and winning the AL Cy Young in 2006. He is second in Blue Jays franchise history in wins (148), strikeouts (1,495) and shutouts (15) and is third in starts (287), innings pitched (2,046.2) and complete games (49).

After the 2009 season, Toronto traded Halladay to the Phillies, where he continued to baffle hitters and pitch deep into games with pinpoint accuracy. Halladay won the NL Cy Young in his first season with the Phillies and finished second in the award's voting in his second year there.

For his career, Halladay finished with a 203-105 record with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in 2,749.1 innings pitched. He was an eight-time All-Star.