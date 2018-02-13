Reports: Dodgers Bring Back 39-Year-Old Chase Utley

The Dodgers are reuniting with veteran infielder Chase Utley, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The team hasn’t announced the deal but he already has a locker at the spring training facility, according to reporters on the scene.

The Dodgers traded for Utley in August 2015 and he spent the 2016 season as the starting second baseman. After Logan Forsythe was acquired before the 2017 season, Utley played more of utility role but still started 81 games. In 353 plate appearances in 127 games, he batted .236 with a .728 OPS.

Utley isn’t expected to play a significant on-field role for Los Angeles but the Dodgers are said to value his leadership in the clubhouse. He’ll be a bench bat and back up Forsythe at second and Cody Bellinger at first.