Anthony Rizzo left Cubs camp to return to Parkland, Fla. to be with friends and family after his high school was the site of a mass shooting, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

At least 17 people were killed and many more injured when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a suburb of Miami. Rizzo graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 2007.

Rizzo reported to Chicago's spring training camp in Mesa, Ariz. just a few days ago. Rizzo tweeted his condolences for the victims of the shooting shortly after it occurred on Wednesday and said the "country is in desperate need of change."

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

Rizzo, who was the recipient of the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award for his off-field charitable work and contributions to the community, recently donated $150,000 to help fund new stadium lights for the school and held a fundraiser there this past January. The baseball field was renamed in his honor.