J.D. Martinez grew up in Miami but his recent signing in Boston is still a homecoming of sorts.

The Red Sox signed Martinez to a five-year, $110 million deal, which is a dream come true for a guy released by the Astros not too long ago. It’s also sweetened by the fact that Martinez apparently grew up a Red Sox fan. (He also pulls for the Patriots.)

After the signing Martinez’s sister, Mayra, shared a few photos of her brother’s 18th birthday.

(Be sure to click through all four of the photos Mayra shared—you don’t want to miss the one of the guy in the Red Sox bathing suit who painted his gut.)

Celebrating your birthday at a Yankees-Red Sox game during a pennant race on a 72-degree day in August sounds almost as good as signing a $110 million contract.

P.S.: In a funny coincidence, Martinez’s new manager, Alex Cora, started at shortstop for Boston that day.