Tim Tebow Sprains Ankle After Stepping on Sprinkler Head in Outfield

You can't make this stuff up.

By Kenny Ducey
February 25, 2018

Here's a shocker: Mets fans woke up to a bevy of injury news on Sunday morning. Top prospect Dom Smith has a strained quad, Jay Bruce has plantar fascitis, Juan Lagares injured his hamstring and, yes, even Tim Tebow has fallen victim to the injury bug.

How? Well, he stepped on a sprinkler head in the outfield, naturally.

The Mets are calling Tebow day-to-day, and the injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but considering GM Sandy Alderson said he thinks the converted quarterback will play in MLB...it's good that he didn't get more seriously injured.

You may recall Mickey Mantle suffered a bad knee injury tripping on a sprinkler head. Perhaps the two are more alike than we thought.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now