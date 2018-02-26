Move over Tim Tebow, you’re not the only football player on a New York baseball team who can hit the ball out of the park.

Russell Wilson reported to Yankees camp on Monday, where he’ll spend the next few days working out and living his baseball dream. He’s not going to play in any games but manager Aaron Boone thinks it’ll be beneficial for his players to be around another highly successful athlete.

Wilson stepped in the cage on Monday afternoon for his first BP in pinstripes and actually looked pretty good. He hit a total of five homers on the day, half as many as Aaron Judge but not bad for a guy who only plays baseball for a couple of days each February.

Aaron Judge & Russell Wilson hit consecutively today, and both put on a show. Unofficially, Judge had 10 BP homers. Wilson and his 31-ounce Louisville Slugger had five. Giancarlo Stanton paced the group with 15. Wilson said one of his home runs came in a ninth-inning scenario pic.twitter.com/MKTtADhir8 — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 26, 2018

Russell Wilson taking BP. After rough first go-round, here three of the balls leave the yard pic.twitter.com/iwZMrRV5LF — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 26, 2018

Wilson wasn’t much of a power hitter in his abbreviated stint in pro ball. He played 93 games in the low levels of the Rockies organization after they drafted him in the fourth round in 2010 and he hit five homers while posting a .356 slugging percentage.