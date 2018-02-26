Russell Wilson Hit a Bunch of Homers in His First Yankees Batting Practice

Russell Wilson has some pop. 

By Dan Gartland
February 26, 2018

Move over Tim Tebow, you’re not the only football player on a New York baseball team who can hit the ball out of the park. 

Russell Wilson reported to Yankees camp on Monday, where he’ll spend the next few days working out and living his baseball dream. He’s not going to play in any games but manager Aaron Boone thinks it’ll be beneficial for his players to be around another highly successful athlete. 

Wilson stepped in the cage on Monday afternoon for his first BP in pinstripes and actually looked pretty good. He hit a total of five homers on the day, half as many as Aaron Judge but not bad for a guy who only plays baseball for a couple of days each February. 

Wilson wasn’t much of a power hitter in his abbreviated stint in pro ball. He played 93 games in the low levels of the Rockies organization after they drafted him in the fourth round in 2010 and he hit five homers while posting a .356 slugging percentage. 

MLB

