A college baseball coach who told a potential recruit that he didn't want players from Colorado has been relieved of his duties.

Texas Wesleyan University, whose baseball team competes in the NAIA, announced their decision to fire Mike Jeffcoat in a press conference on Thursday. One day earlier, an email circulated on social media that showed Jeffcoat telling a player that players from Colorado "have had trouble passing our drug test" and to "thank your liberal politicians."

Here is the email:

Lol THIS really happened. Smh. pic.twitter.com/bF9ywQw15d — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) February 28, 2018

Soon after the email went viral, Texas Wesleyan released a statement condemning discrimination of any kind.

"We are aware of the email sent by our baseball coach, and the comments he made are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices," the statement reads.

Jeffcoat played 10 years in the major leagues and had been the coach at Texas Wesleyan since 2002.