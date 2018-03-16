The Astros and All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve are close to a five-year, $150 million contract extension, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports.

The extension would kick in beginning with the 2020 season because Altuve’s current contract already includes a $6.5 team option for 2019.

Altuve’s current contract is a significant bargain for the Astros. He inked a four-year extension worth $12.5 million in July of 2013, a year after his first All-Star appearance. (The deal included team options for two more years at $6 and $6.5 million.)

Right after signing the extension, Altuve emerged as one of the best players in baseball. He has led the American League in each of the past four years and won three batting titles. He finished third in MVP voting in 2016 and won the award last year.