Oakland A’s Hit Giants Fans With Increased Parking Prices ... But There's a Catch

There's price to pay for cheaper parking as a Giants fan in Athletics' territory.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 24, 2018

This season, there's price to pay for being a Giants fan in Athletics' territory.

Ahead of the two teams' exhibition game at the Coliseum in Oakland on Sunday, the A's announced that parking at the Coliseum will be $50 for Giants fan in 2018. Athletics fans will pay $30 and prepaid parking for season-ticket holders is $10.

Not feeling the surcharge?

Any Giants fan who yells 'Go A's" will only be charged $30, according to A's president Davew Kaval.

The A's are upping the ante on promotional opportunities this season: The team's April 18 game against the White Sox is free in honor of playing 50 years at the Coliseum.

Last season, the A's started a cap swap offering fans the chance to get a free Athletics hat for every Giants one turned in.

So you decide what's worth sacrificing — pride or price. 

