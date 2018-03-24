This season, there's price to pay for being a Giants fan in Athletics' territory.

Ahead of the two teams' exhibition game at the Coliseum in Oakland on Sunday, the A's announced that parking at the Coliseum will be $50 for Giants fan in 2018. Athletics fans will pay $30 and prepaid parking for season-ticket holders is $10.

Not feeling the surcharge?

Any Giants fan who yells 'Go A's" will only be charged $30, according to A's president Davew Kaval.

Home game tomorrow! Parking: $50 for Giants fans for the 2018 season.

A’s Season Ticket Members prepaid parking is $10 & general A’s fans will pay $30.

“Any Giants fan who yells ‘Go A’s’ at the parking gates will be charged only $30 to enter the Oakland Coliseum,” -@DaveKaval pic.twitter.com/MbON3ZIevH — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 24, 2018

The A's are upping the ante on promotional opportunities this season: The team's April 18 game against the White Sox is free in honor of playing 50 years at the Coliseum.

Last season, the A's started a cap swap offering fans the chance to get a free Athletics hat for every Giants one turned in.

So you decide what's worth sacrificing — pride or price.