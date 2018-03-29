Michael Cerami is a man of his word.

Before the Cubs opener against the Marlins on Thursday, the Bleacher Nation writer tweeted that he would jump into Chicago's Lake Michigan if Ian Happ lead off the game with a homer.

If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

Now, Chicago is still very cold, meaning Lake Michigan is probably freezing. We're talking water temperatures around maybe 32 degrees, which is what the lake is at around the end of winter.

Chicago residents know the water isn't ideal until late July to August.

But Cerami sent the tweet anyway, and as Cubs fate would have it, Happ decided to give Twitter what it wanted — a MLB season opening home run on the first pitch of the game.

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso-- pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

Cerami definitely regretted his tweet, yet he kept his word.

He even got out a shivering "Go Cubs," as he emerged from the water.

Be careful about your bets ladies and gents.