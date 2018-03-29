All Ian Happ needed was one pitch to put the first run on the board of the MLB season.

The Cubs centerfielder was the first batter to step up to the plate to start the new year and on the first pitch he saw from Marlins starter Jose Urena, he blasted the ball into the stands at Marlins Park to give Chicago a 1-0 advantage.

Last season, Happ had 24 home runs and 68 RBIs as a rookie in 115 games. If his first swing of the season is any indicator of how year two will go, it's a great sign for Chicago.

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso-- pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

Chicago would add two more runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead to the bottom half of the frame.