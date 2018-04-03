Carlos Gomez submitted an early-season nominee for catch of the year when he went airborne to keep a Tyler Wade fly ball out of the stands in Tuesday's game between the Yankees and Rays.

In the bottom of the sixth with no men on base, Wade stepped to the plate looking to reclaim the lead New York had surrendered in the top half of the frame by allowing three runs.

Wade had an RBI single earlier in the contest, but could not pickup his first career home run Tuesday. Wade sent a shot high in the air toward rightfield, but it was unable to leave Yankee Stadium in the ugly weather, allowing Gomez to leap in the air and pull it down to keep the contest tied at four.

Go-Go says no-no!!!! Carlos Gomez caps off a pretty special 6th inning today by getting up and robbing Tyler Wade of a home run in the bottom of the frame! The @RaysBaseball and the Yankees are in action live on FOX Sports Sun and on FOX Sports Go! #RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/1dPAOUWBJS — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) April 3, 2018

Tampa Bay failed to score in the top half of the seventh, but the Yankees got a run across already in the bottom of the seventh to recapture a 5-4 lead, and Didi Gregorius made it 8-4 New York in the same inning with his second home run of the game.