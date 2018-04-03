The weather in New York today is about as bad as it can possibly be. Not only are temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, it’s also windy and rainy. I wore my winter coat and boots to work. Kevin Kiermaier can’t do the same at his job—playing centerfield for the Rays against the Yankees in the Bronx—so he’s got a different idea.

#Rays Kiermaier will try something new today to combat cold weather vs #Yankees - covering his whole body with Vaseline to serve as an extra layer against the wind. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 3, 2018

Ok, I asked Kevin Kiermaier about the vaseline. He’s serious about it, and said he’s heard from other guys who have tried it that it’s just another layer the cold and wind has to go through. If nothing else, he says he’ll be properly moisturized after the game. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 3, 2018

In New York, we call this the Tom Coughlin.

The good news for Kiermaier is that the rain makes it unlikely this game will even be played, so he can stay nice and toasty in the clubhouse. The bad news is that trips to Boston and Chicago follow Tampa Bay’s current series in New York, and it’s not expected to be much warmer. Kiermaier might be greased up until the team returns to Tampa.

UPDATE: Kiermaier now says he “forgot” to grease up and is going with two undershirts instead.