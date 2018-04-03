Kevin Kiermaier’s Plan to Keep Warm in New York Is a Full-Body Coat of Vaseline

Kevin Kiermaier is greasing himself up to stay warm, aka the Tom Coughlin move. 

By Dan Gartland
April 03, 2018

The weather in New York today is about as bad as it can possibly be. Not only are temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, it’s also windy and rainy. I wore my winter coat and boots to work. Kevin Kiermaier can’t do the same at his job—playing centerfield for the Rays against the Yankees in the Bronx—so he’s got a different idea. 

In New York, we call this the Tom Coughlin

The good news for Kiermaier is that the rain makes it unlikely this game will even be played, so he can stay nice and toasty in the clubhouse. The bad news is that trips to Boston and Chicago follow Tampa Bay’s current series in New York, and it’s not expected to be much warmer. Kiermaier might be greased up until the team returns to Tampa. 

UPDATE: Kiermaier now says he “forgot” to grease up and is going with two undershirts instead. 

