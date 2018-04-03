Watch: Shohei Ohtani Hits Bomb In First At-Bat In Angel Stadium for First MLB Home Run

After a strong pitching performance Sunday, Shohei Ohtani is showing he can do it all at the highest level.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 03, 2018

Shohei Ohtani did not need long to get acclimated at Angel Stadium.

The Japanese two-way star gave up three runs in six innings in a win Sunday over the Athletics on the road, demonstrating that he may what it takes to be a solid MLB pitcher.

Tuesday, while playing DH against the Indians, the 23-year-old showcased his power when he smacked a ball to right-center for his first career home run in his home debut.

The three-run homer capped off a six-run first inning for Los Angeles that started with a Mike Trout home run after Cleveland pushed across two runs in the top half of the first inning.

The Angels would add another run in the second inning to create a 7-2 advantage early on.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now