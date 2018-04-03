After a strong pitching performance Sunday, Shohei Ohtani is showing he can do it all at the highest level.
Shohei Ohtani did not need long to get acclimated at Angel Stadium.
The Japanese two-way star gave up three runs in six innings in a win Sunday over the Athletics on the road, demonstrating that he may what it takes to be a solid MLB pitcher.
Tuesday, while playing DH against the Indians, the 23-year-old showcased his power when he smacked a ball to right-center for his first career home run in his home debut.
The three-run homer capped off a six-run first inning for Los Angeles that started with a Mike Trout home run after Cleveland pushed across two runs in the top half of the first inning.
OHHHHHHH, BABY— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2018
Ohtani's first MLB dinger comes in his first home ABpic.twitter.com/6LVAsKnbP3
The Angels would add another run in the second inning to create a 7-2 advantage early on.