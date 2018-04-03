Shohei Ohtani did not need long to get acclimated at Angel Stadium.

The Japanese two-way star gave up three runs in six innings in a win Sunday over the Athletics on the road, demonstrating that he may what it takes to be a solid MLB pitcher.

Tuesday, while playing DH against the Indians, the 23-year-old showcased his power when he smacked a ball to right-center for his first career home run in his home debut.

The three-run homer capped off a six-run first inning for Los Angeles that started with a Mike Trout home run after Cleveland pushed across two runs in the top half of the first inning.

OHHHHHHH, BABY



The Angels would add another run in the second inning to create a 7-2 advantage early on.