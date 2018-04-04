Watch: Zack Cozart Hits Walk-Off Home Run For Angels In Bottom of 13th Inning vs. Indians

Shohei Ohtani and Zach Cozart were clutch for the Indians on Wednesday.

By Chris Chavez
April 04, 2018

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are off to a 5–2 start to the season after a 3–2 walk-off victory after 13 innings against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Zack Cozart hit the walk-off home run against Zach McAllister. It was the first walk-off home run of Cozart's career.

Watch the home run below:

Shohei Ohtani finished the game with 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. His home run off Indians star pitcher Corey Kluber tied the game at 2–2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ohtani is slated to take the mound as a starter on Sunday.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now