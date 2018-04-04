The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are off to a 5–2 start to the season after a 3–2 walk-off victory after 13 innings against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Zack Cozart hit the walk-off home run against Zach McAllister. It was the first walk-off home run of Cozart's career.

Watch the home run below:

Walk-off! Zack Cozart wins it for the Angels in the bottom of the 13th!pic.twitter.com/tHBufc2c2H — Juiced MLB (@JuicedMLB) April 5, 2018

Shohei Ohtani finished the game with 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. His home run off Indians star pitcher Corey Kluber tied the game at 2–2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ohtani is slated to take the mound as a starter on Sunday.