Well, that didn't take long.

On Monday morning, MLB decided to stop the sale of the Indians' hats featuring the racist "Chief Wahoo" logo and the league's Jackie Robinson Day logo.

Nothing says Jackie Robinson Day like selling racism with the number 42 on it. Great job, MLB. pic.twitter.com/iWiDIV5QfL — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) April 15, 2018

And just hours later, the hats surfaced on eBay, selling for over $100 to customers who want to immortalize the league's mistake.

It didn’t take the eBay crowd like long to make money off of it. pic.twitter.com/s2XiUZnXrd — Robert Hayes🐧 (@GuitaristRobDog) April 16, 2018

All 30 teams wore hats featuring the Robinson patch on Sunday and the Indians hat featured the Wahoo logo instead of the block C, although they did not wear them on the field due to the postponement of Saturday's and Sunday's games.

The team decided to remove the caricature from its uniforms after the season, stemming from intense pressure from fans who claimed the logo was racially insensitive.