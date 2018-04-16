CN Tower Closed After Chunks of Ice Fall, Blue Jays May Postpone Game

There is some extreme weather in Toronto. 

By Nihal Kolur
April 16, 2018

The entrance to the Rogers Centre is closed after reports of chunks of ice falling off the nearby CN Tower, The Star reported Monday.

The Star also reported that the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, suffered a hole in the roof over right field and that snow is now on the field.

Two of Toronto's past three games at Cleveland were postponed due to weather and the Jays returned to their home stadium figuring the roof would serve as protection from the brutal spring storm. But, even in their climate-controlled stadium, the Jays couldn't escape nature's elements and will assess their options for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Weather has been an issue across Major League Baseball this season, especially in the past week. In addition to Toronto's matchup against Cleveland, the Angels, Royals, Tigers, Yankees, Cubs, Braves, White Sox and Twins all had games postponed on Sunday alone.  

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)