The entrance to the Rogers Centre is closed after reports of chunks of ice falling off the nearby CN Tower, The Star reported Monday.

The Star also reported that the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, suffered a hole in the roof over right field and that snow is now on the field.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently working with CN Tower and Toronto Police Service to assess the conditions around Rogers Centre and the viability of playing tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals.



We will continue to assess the situation and provide an update shortly. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018

Two of Toronto's past three games at Cleveland were postponed due to weather and the Jays returned to their home stadium figuring the roof would serve as protection from the brutal spring storm. But, even in their climate-controlled stadium, the Jays couldn't escape nature's elements and will assess their options for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

A tarp in RF and a hole. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/hvIZIdCnKj — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 16, 2018

Weather has been an issue across Major League Baseball this season, especially in the past week. In addition to Toronto's matchup against Cleveland, the Angels, Royals, Tigers, Yankees, Cubs, Braves, White Sox and Twins all had games postponed on Sunday alone.